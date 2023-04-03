Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.50% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.66%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, RIVN stock dropped by -70.24%. The one-year Rivian Automotive Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.24. The average equity rating for RIVN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.35 billion, with 925.00 million shares outstanding and 801.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.97M shares, RIVN stock reached a trading volume of 38126052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on RIVN stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for RIVN shares from 65 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.41.

RIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.66. With this latest performance, RIVN shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.91, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 26.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rivian Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,361 million, or 69.40% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158,363,834, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 116,604,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $765.65 million in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 6.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

335 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 37,947,724 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 61,265,588 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 505,534,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 604,747,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,462,440 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 6,721,887 shares during the same period.