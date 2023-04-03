Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Stock trading around $11.72 per share: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] gained 4.18% on the last trading session, reaching $11.72 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Plug Now Offering Turnkey Hydrogen Fuel Cell Solution that Delivers Savings Over Batteries for Forklift Fleets of 100 or Fewer.

The expanded GenKey offering, which includes low-cost green hydrogen and innovative fuel delivery and storage, allows more customers to benefit from hydrogen and fuel cells.

Plug Power Inc. represents 584.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.68 billion with the latest information. PLUG stock price has been found in the range of $11.18 to $11.905.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.72M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 17447226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $23.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $21 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

Trading performance analysis for PLUG stock

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.15, while it was recorded at 11.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.99 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.79 and a Gross Margin at -27.71. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.22.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.13. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$215,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $3,739 million, or 59.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,870,529, which is approximately 1.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,847,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.93 million in PLUG stocks shares; and VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $203.9 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -3.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 45,418,737 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 37,008,907 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 236,592,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,019,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,837,635 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 15,418,853 shares during the same period.