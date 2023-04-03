Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Revenue clocked in at $125.89 billion, down -2.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] closed the trading session at $10.43.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.07 percent and weekly performance of 7.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.52M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 20108182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $13.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $13.60 to $12.30. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PBR stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PBR shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBR stock trade performance evaluation

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.53. With this latest performance, PBR shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.05 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,815 million, or 23.40% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 209,861,753, which is approximately -2.009% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 59,109,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.52 million in PBR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $551.86 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly 4.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

202 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 83,450,856 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 136,178,543 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 529,690,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 749,319,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,961,993 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 33,711,605 shares during the same period.