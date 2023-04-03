PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] moved down -0.71: Why It’s Important

PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] slipped around -0.54 points on Friday, while shares priced at $75.90 at the close of the session, down -0.71%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that PDD Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

PDD Holdings Inc. stock is now -6.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PDD Stock saw the intraday high of $76.09 and lowest of $73.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 106.38, which means current price is +8.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.66M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 9539009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $107.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $66 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for PDD Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.69.

How has PDD stock performed recently?

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -20.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.79, while it was recorded at 73.94 for the last single week of trading, and 71.97 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. PDD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98.

PDD Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc. go to 40.82%.

Insider trade positions for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]

Positions in PDD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 64,566,930 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 45,249,999 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 215,594,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,411,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,528,146 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 13,188,787 shares during the same period.