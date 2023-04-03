Paramount Global [PARA] Revenue clocked in at $30.15 billion, up 32.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] gained 2.76% or 0.6 points to close at $22.31 with a heavy trading volume of 9646322 shares. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Paramount Appoints Kristin Southey Executive Vice President, Investor Relations.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced the appointment of Kristin Southey as Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, effective immediately. Reporting to Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra, she succeeds Anthony DiClemente who will remain with the Company through mid-April to ensure a smooth transition.

In her new role, Southey will lead the team responsible for cultivating relationships with the global investment community as well as act as a key member of Paramount’s Finance Leadership Team.

It opened the trading session at $21.84, the shares rose to $22.35 and dropped to $21.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PARA points out that the company has recorded 17.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.39M shares, PARA reached to a volume of 9646322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $21.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $14, while Loop Capital kept a Sell rating on PARA stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 19 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

Trading performance analysis for PARA stock

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.94, while it was recorded at 21.54 for the last single week of trading, and 21.50 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for PARA is now 6.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Global [PARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.25. Additionally, PARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Global [PARA] managed to generate an average of $29,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $10,793 million, or 81.80% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 93,637,189, which is approximately 2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,975,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $939.22 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 3.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 49,402,703 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 51,578,347 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 382,778,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,759,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,467,878 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 7,658,616 shares during the same period.