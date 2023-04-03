Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 3.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.45.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26058686 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 3.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.74%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $17.13 billion, with 2.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.35M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 26058686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $9.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLTR stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PLTR shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 93.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 8.17 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 69.49%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $5,774 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,635,065, which is approximately 2.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,694,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $817.07 million in PLTR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $363.35 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 29.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

351 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 64,287,302 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 61,311,512 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 557,765,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,364,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,590,036 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 15,641,161 shares during the same period.