Odeon slashes price target on Bank of America Corporation [BAC] – find out why.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] gained 1.06% or 0.3 points to close at $28.60 with a heavy trading volume of 56198982 shares. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Bank of America Corporation Announces CME Term SOFR as Benchmark Replacement Rate for Certain Outstanding USD LIBOR Securities After June 30, 2023.

Bank of America Corporation (“BAC”) (NYSE: BAC), BofA Finance LLC (“BofA Finance”) and certain other BAC-affiliated issuers have issued and outstanding certain floating or fixed-to-floating rate debt securities, preferred stock represented by depositary shares and trust preferred securities, listed in the Annexes to this press release, that are governed by New York or Delaware law, for which U.S. dollar LIBOR (“USD LIBOR”), for one- or three-month tenors, serves as the benchmark rate used in connection with the calculation or determination of applicable interest, dividend or distribution payments (the “USD LIBOR Securities”). On March 5, 2021, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority announced that after June 30, 2023, USD LIBOR for such tenors (along with other remaining tenors of USD LIBOR) would cease publication or no longer be representative. In connection with the cessation of representative USD LIBOR, on March 15, 2022, Congress enacted the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act (the “LIBOR Act”), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Board”) has issued final rules thereunder (the “LIBOR Rule”).

BAC is issuing this press release to announce its expectation that, on the first London banking date after June 30, 2023 (the “LIBOR Replacement Date”), the CME Term SOFR Reference Rate published for the one- or three-month tenor (that corresponds to the applicable USD LIBOR tenor), as administered by CME Group Benchmark Administration, Ltd. (or any successor administrator thereof) (“CME Term SOFR”), plus the applicable tenor spread adjustment described below (such rate being the “Board-selected benchmark replacement” under the LIBOR Rule) will be the reference rate for calculations or determinations of applicable interest, dividend or distribution payments for each of the USD LIBOR Securities listed in the Annexes to this press release. The replacement of USD LIBOR as the benchmark rate for each of the USD LIBOR Securities, with CME Term SOFR for the applicable corresponding tenor, plus the applicable tenor spread adjustment, will be effective for determinations under the terms of the USD LIBOR Securities that are made on and after the LIBOR Replacement Date, but will not affect any determinations made prior to the LIBOR Replacement Date.

It opened the trading session at $28.62, the shares rose to $28.68 and dropped to $28.2625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAC points out that the company has recorded -6.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 56.24M shares, BAC reached to a volume of 56198982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $39.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $35 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BAC shares from 36 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 107.36.

Trading performance analysis for BAC stock

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.22 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.74, while it was recorded at 28.44 for the last single week of trading, and 33.55 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 3.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $161,272 million, or 71.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 607,703,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.38 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.49 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,341 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 240,029,551 shares. Additionally, 1,200 investors decreased positions by around 183,944,939 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 5,214,915,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,638,889,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 263 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,797,956 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 9,629,351 shares during the same period.