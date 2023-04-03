Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] moved up 0.18: Why It’s Important

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] closed the trading session at $62.43 on 03/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.16, while the highest price level was $62.98. The company report on March 7, 2023 that 1PointFive and the Houston Astros announce Direct Air Capture Carbon Removal Credit Agreement.

DAC is a technology that captures and removes large volumes of CO2 directly from the atmosphere, which can be safely and securely stored deep underground in geologic formations. For this agreement with the Astros, CO2 captured by DAC will be sequestered in saline reservoirs not associated with oil and gas production. DAC provides a practical solution for hard-to-decarbonize activities, such as air travel, to help achieve climate goals. Over the next three years, the Astros will utilize the removal credits across a number of activities throughout the ballpark as they work towards a carbon neutral footprint.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.89 percent and weekly performance of 7.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.83M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 9596873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $71.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $74 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on OXY stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 81 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.71, while it was recorded at 61.74 for the last single week of trading, and 64.39 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 12.87%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,600 million, or 79.40% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 194,351,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 92,957,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.8 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.82 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

586 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 34,035,766 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 32,952,589 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 647,418,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 714,407,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,741,306 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 6,720,405 shares during the same period.