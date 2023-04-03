Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] is 16.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] closed the trading session at $4.76 on 03/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.73, while the highest price level was $4.925. The company report on March 20, 2023 that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.95 percent and weekly performance of 14.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.67M shares, NU reached to a volume of 16986079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

NU stock trade performance evaluation

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.15. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.43 for the last 200 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +52.87. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.76.

Return on Total Capital for NU is now -6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.39. Additionally, NU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.33.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,643 million, or 66.00% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 435,293,189, which is approximately -20.332% of the company’s market cap and around 9.26% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in NU stocks shares; and TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT X, LTD., currently with $553.17 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly 62.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 449,997,285 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 200,775,431 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 1,795,313,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,446,086,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,444,442 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 13,795,631 shares during the same period.