Nokia Oyj [NYSE: NOK] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 1.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.91.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9963278 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nokia Oyj stands at 1.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.85%.

The market cap for NOK stock reached $27.45 billion, with 5.59 billion shares outstanding and 5.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.80M shares, NOK reached a trading volume of 9963278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nokia Oyj [NOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Nokia Oyj shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Nokia Oyj stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Oyj is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 39.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NOK stock performed recently?

Nokia Oyj [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for Nokia Oyj [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.69, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Oyj [NOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nokia Oyj’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Nokia Oyj [NOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Oyj go to 6.72%.

Insider trade positions for Nokia Oyj [NOK]

186 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Oyj [NYSE:NOK] by around 47,370,759 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 62,901,002 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 296,211,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,483,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,723,225 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 17,109,308 shares during the same period.