Nikola Corporation [NKLA] is -43.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] loss -13.57% or -0.19 points to close at $1.21 with a heavy trading volume of 55596651 shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The daily chart for NKLA points out that the company has recorded -66.11% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.11M shares, NKLA reached to a volume of 55596651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $4.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on NKLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for NKLA stock

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.33. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -42.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.33 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1440, while it was recorded at 1.4200 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6560 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $173 million, or 25.80% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 33,581,371, which is approximately 97.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,513,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.13 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.48 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 24.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 39,595,667 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 16,827,763 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 86,561,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,985,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,991,619 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 7,385,428 shares during the same period.