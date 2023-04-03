New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.78% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.01%.

Over the last 12 months, NYCB stock dropped by -17.59%. The one-year New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.44. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.13 billion, with 682.90 million shares outstanding and 672.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.64M shares, NYCB stock reached a trading volume of 21089568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $10.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. On March 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NYCB shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

NYCB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,659 million, or 44.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,671,888, which is approximately -11.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,787,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $594.72 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $323.18 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -7.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

256 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 45,984,981 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 132,910,356 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 225,841,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,736,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,903,006 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 57,170,984 shares during the same period.