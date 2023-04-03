Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Stock trading around $0.13 per share: What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] closed the trading session at $0.13.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.09 percent and weekly performance of 20.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 238.02M shares, MULN reached to a volume of 764379187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.79. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -38.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.24 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2457, while it was recorded at 0.1099 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4886 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 5.10% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,673,616, which is approximately 102.077% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,422,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 million in MULN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.85 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 2.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 37,395,985 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 10,723,320 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 61,870,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,989,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,587,969 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 9,073,289 shares during the same period.