Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: YMAB] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 52.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18771081 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stands at 15.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.75%.

The market cap for YMAB stock reached $143.69 million, with 43.72 million shares outstanding and 38.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 315.39K shares, YMAB reached a trading volume of 18771081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMAB shares is $10.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $5, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on YMAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

How has YMAB stock performed recently?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.80. With this latest performance, YMAB shares gained by 27.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.71 for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]

There are presently around $97 million, or 65.80% of YMAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YMAB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,578,776, which is approximately -10.997% of the company’s market cap and around 12.35% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,258,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.31 million in YMAB stocks shares; and SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC., currently with $10.99 million in YMAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:YMAB] by around 5,505,141 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 9,702,251 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,155,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,362,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMAB stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,274,963 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,615,605 shares during the same period.