Market cap of Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] reaches 8.53M – now what?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.15.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. stock has also loss -12.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYTA stock has declined by -3.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.40% and lost -0.33% year-on date.

The market cap for SYTA stock reached $8.53 million, with 44.87 million shares outstanding and 44.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 12137707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SYTA stock trade performance evaluation

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.26. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1783, while it was recorded at 0.1830 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4132 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: CONCORD WEALTH PARTNERS with ownership of 698,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 133,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, currently with $4000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 874,960 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 743,219 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 711,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 874,960 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 708,548 shares during the same period.