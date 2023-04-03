Market cap of KeyCorp [KEY] reaches 11.45B – now what?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] price surged by 1.13 percent to reach at $0.14.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The one-year KEY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.61. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on KEY stock. On March 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 18.50 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.15.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -30.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.65, while it was recorded at 12.49 for the last single week of trading, and 17.46 for the last 200 days.

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 6.00%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,695 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,209,070, which is approximately 1.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,368,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $640.72 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

415 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 48,639,899 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 49,956,507 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 675,793,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,390,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,112,628 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 12,900,618 shares during the same period.