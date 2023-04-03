Market cap of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] reaches 16.15B – now what?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a high on 03/31/23, posting a 0.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.20. The company report on March 31, 2023 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS SERIES I PREFERRED STOCK.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15355924 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at 3.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.83%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $16.15 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.20M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 15355924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $15.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $15.50 to $14.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $19, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock. On October 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HBAN shares from 15 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.54.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -25.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.04 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 11.18 for the last single week of trading, and 13.82 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $13,166 million, or 83.70% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,503,604, which is approximately 1.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 136,933,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $850.16 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 5.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 503 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 46,670,129 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 45,893,041 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 1,082,960,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,175,523,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,732,868 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,211,262 shares during the same period.