Market cap of Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] reaches 26.44B – now what?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.62 at the close of the session, down -0.38%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Banco Bradesco S.A. stock is now -4.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.68 and lowest of $2.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.11, which means current price is +11.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 37.01M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 33512766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3.50, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has BBD stock performed recently?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.71. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

There are presently around $2,095 million, or 17.70% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 83,527,415, which is approximately 13.644% of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; ABRDN PLC, holding 67,171,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.99 million in BBD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $148.31 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly -0.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 153,979,433 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 212,249,110 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 433,575,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 799,804,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,920,156 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 87,420,682 shares during the same period.