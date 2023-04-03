Market cap of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] reaches 9.43B – now what?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] closed the trading session at $14.75 on 03/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.56, while the highest price level was $14.76. The company report on March 27, 2023 that American Airlines Donates $1.1 Million to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Over the past 38 years, American has raised more than $45 million for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through the annual Celebrity Ski event.

This year, the airline made a $25,000 donation in honor of Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor and her commitment to the organization ahead of her upcoming retirement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.96 percent and weekly performance of 7.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.90M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 12311497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $17.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.51. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 14.30 for the last single week of trading, and 14.29 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,291 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,960,262, which is approximately 1.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,098,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $561.96 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $525.46 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 35,750,538 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 35,244,827 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 287,683,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,678,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,470,671 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,452,452 shares during the same period.