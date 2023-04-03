Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 1.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.10.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17291419 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.96%.

The market cap for WBD stock reached $36.09 billion, with 2.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.29M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 17291419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $21.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.86. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.04 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.78, while it was recorded at 14.69 for the last single week of trading, and 13.08 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

There are presently around $21,141 million, or 56.30% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 213,074,622, which is approximately 20.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 164,247,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.62 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 1.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

476 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 156,464,374 shares. Additionally, 939 investors decreased positions by around 113,682,716 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 1,129,948,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,400,095,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,622,567 shares, while 242 institutional investors sold positions of 30,762,827 shares during the same period.