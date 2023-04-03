Market Analysts see SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.17 during the day while it closed the day at $6.07. The company report on March 22, 2023 that SoFi Checking and Savings to Offer Access to Up to $2 Million in FDIC Insurance.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

SoFi Will Increase Available FDIC Insurance Coverage from $250K to $2M via participation in the New SoFi FDIC Insurance Network.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, announced that its SoFi Checking and Savings members will be able to protect their deposits with access to up to $2 million of FDIC insurance¹, increased from the industry standard $250,000 per account. SoFi Checking and Savings is able to offer additional FDIC insurance through the SoFi FDIC Insurance Network, a newly created partnership with multiple banks designed to provide the best benefits to SoFi members. All SoFi Checking and Savings members will be eligible to increase their FDIC insurance coverage, by allowing SoFi to seamlessly place their deposits beyond the standard insurance coverage with specifically identified FDIC insured partner banks. This benefit is now available for new SoFi Checking and Savings members and, over the next week, existing members will be notified via email when they become eligible.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 5.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOFI stock has inclined by 32.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.41% and gained 31.67% year-on date.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $5.35 billion, with 923.18 million shares outstanding and 870.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.12M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 41620031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SOFI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

SOFI stock trade performance evaluation

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.30, while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.78 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -0.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.72. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,052 million, or 34.60% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,270,315, which is approximately 2.188% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,647,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.38 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $189.11 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 51,986,814 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 34,410,891 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 251,617,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,015,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,624,668 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,912,546 shares during the same period.