Market Analysts see Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] falling to $1.20. Time to buy?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] jumped around 0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.99 at the close of the session, up 12.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. stock is now -39.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QRTEA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9937 and lowest of $0.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.21, which means current price is +23.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.35M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 13016744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $1.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.05. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -37.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.47 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7846, while it was recorded at 0.9006 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3052 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $312 million, or 85.90% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 48,026,011, which is approximately -2.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,398,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.96 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $25.59 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 18.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 43,392,302 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 42,703,262 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 229,630,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,726,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,282,225 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 17,043,832 shares during the same period.