Market Analysts see JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gaining to $155. Time to buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] gained 1.21% or 1.56 points to close at $130.31 with a heavy trading volume of 13096429 shares.

The daily chart for JPM points out that the company has recorded 22.75% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.52M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 13096429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $156.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JPM shares from 126 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 489.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.98.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.80, while it was recorded at 129.11 for the last single week of trading, and 125.43 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $270,644 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 274,622,643, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 194,926,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.4 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.91 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,873 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 125,954,349 shares. Additionally, 1,520 investors decreased positions by around 70,262,378 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 1,880,704,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,076,921,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 365 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,306,806 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 12,974,948 shares during the same period.