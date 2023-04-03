Market Analysts see Citigroup Inc. [C] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] price surged by 1.78 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Citi Brings New Lending Opportunities to Sweden with Launch of Citi Securities Lending Access™.

Today, Citi Securities Services announced Nordnet AB (Nordnet), the leading pan-Nordic digital platform for savings and investments, as the first Swedish client to start lending through its innovative Citi Securities Lending Access platform. The solution will enable Nordnet to expand its already successful securities lending programme to new markets and new client segments.

Citi Securities Lending Access is a unique end-to-end solution that digitises and automates the entire securities lending lifecycle. Co-sponsored by Citi Ventures’ D10X programme, the solution combines Citi’s lending platform and fintech technology from Sharegain to offer clients lending programmes that are tailored to the needs of underlying individual investors as well as traditional lenders. The solution looks to democratise the securities lending industry by enabling access to a broader spectrum of investors through their existing banks, brokers or investment advisers. It also brings new pools of untapped and diversified securities to borrowers for the first time.

A sum of 15982221 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.46M shares. Citigroup Inc. shares reached a high of $46.97 and dropped to a low of $46.33 until finishing in the latest session at $46.89.

The one-year C stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.31. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 538.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.26, while it was recorded at 45.78 for the last single week of trading, and 47.92 for the last 200 days.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -9.15%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65,553 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,689,164, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,473,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.67 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.03 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

702 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 104,718,202 shares. Additionally, 890 investors decreased positions by around 96,030,036 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 1,197,264,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,398,012,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,139,297 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 18,568,024 shares during the same period.