Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Stock trading around $23.96 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] gained 1.05% or 0.25 points to close at $23.96 with a heavy trading volume of 9414889 shares.

The daily chart for MRO points out that the company has recorded 5.09% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.51M shares, MRO reached to a volume of 9414889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $33.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MRO stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MRO shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MRO stock

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.12. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.30, while it was recorded at 23.50 for the last single week of trading, and 25.96 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 23.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $11,774 million, or 79.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,255,910, which is approximately -5.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,915,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.09 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -2.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

383 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 43,084,192 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 44,012,257 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 404,296,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,392,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,395,951 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,243,357 shares during the same period.