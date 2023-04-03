JP Morgan slashes price target on N-able Inc. [NABL] – find out why.

N-able Inc. [NYSE: NABL] price plunged by -1.86 percent to reach at -$0.25.

A sum of 15078295 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 418.12K shares. N-able Inc. shares reached a high of $13.69 and dropped to a low of $13.18 until finishing in the latest session at $13.20.

The one-year NABL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.85. The average equity rating for NABL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on N-able Inc. [NABL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NABL shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NABL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for N-able Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $17 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for N-able Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on NABL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for N-able Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NABL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for NABL in the course of the last twelve months was 41.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

NABL Stock Performance Analysis:

N-able Inc. [NABL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.18. With this latest performance, NABL shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NABL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.90 for N-able Inc. [NABL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.30, while it was recorded at 12.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into N-able Inc. Fundamentals:

N-able Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

N-able Inc. [NABL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,354 million, or 99.44% of NABL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NABL stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 61,473,869, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 50,090,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $661.2 million in NABL stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $234.87 million in NABL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in N-able Inc. [NYSE:NABL] by around 5,926,909 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,493,585 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 167,911,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,331,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NABL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,994,533 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 654,754 shares during the same period.