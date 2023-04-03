Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] moved down -4.51: Why It’s Important

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.11 at the close of the session, down -4.51%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Company achieves consecutive revenue growth from the sale of EV and Charging Solutions for the third year in a row.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its Full Year 2022 operating results for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Ideanomics Inc. stock is now -34.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IDEX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.115 and lowest of $0.105 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.15, which means current price is +9.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.30M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 18412465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ideanomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on IDEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45.

How has IDEX stock performed recently?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.49 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1452, while it was recorded at 0.1137 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3538 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.36 and a Gross Margin at +15.00. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.41.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -25.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.45. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$457,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.60% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,287,874, which is approximately 126.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,355,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in IDEX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.12 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 40.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 7,333,197 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 14,558,785 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 4,090,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,801,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 640,643 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 9,409,140 shares during the same period.