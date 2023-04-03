Haleon plc [HLN] gain 1.75% so far this year. What now?

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.21 during the day while it closed the day at $8.14. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Haleon PLC Announces Redemption of US$300,000,000 Outstanding Notes.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Haleon plc (“Haleon”) (LSE:HLN)(NYSE:HLN) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC (the “Issuer”) is exercising its option to redeem the total outstanding aggregate principal amount of its Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) on March 24, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”).

Haleon plc stock has also loss -0.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLN stock has inclined by 0.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.22% and gained 1.75% year-on date.

The market cap for HLN stock reached $36.50 billion, with 4.62 billion shares outstanding and 2.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 9368767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Haleon plc [HLN]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Haleon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Haleon plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

HLN stock trade performance evaluation

Haleon plc [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, HLN shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Haleon plc [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.00, while it was recorded at 8.13 for the last single week of trading.

Haleon plc [HLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haleon plc [HLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.41 and a Gross Margin at +61.55. Haleon plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.76.

Return on Total Capital for HLN is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haleon plc [HLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.93. Additionally, HLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Haleon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Haleon plc [HLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,742 million, or 6.70% of HLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 96,509,973, which is approximately 31.547% of the company’s market cap and around 6.41% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 25,704,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.24 million in HLN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $196.03 million in HLN stock with ownership of nearly 5.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

294 institutional holders increased their position in Haleon plc [NYSE:HLN] by around 90,107,089 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 61,119,725 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 185,649,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,876,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLN stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,315,219 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 46,762,389 shares during the same period.