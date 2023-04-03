Goldman slashes price target on Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] – find out why.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.56%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Luminar to Announce Quarterly Business Update.

Reiterates Strong Outlook Provided at Luminar Day.

Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced it will provide its quarterly business update and report financials for the first quarter of 2023 following the close of the market on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, LAZR stock dropped by -58.16%. The one-year Luminar Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.02. The average equity rating for LAZR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.32 billion, with 364.45 million shares outstanding and 235.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.11M shares, LAZR stock reached a trading volume of 10001589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $12.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. On September 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LAZR shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.07.

LAZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -28.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luminar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1087.04 and a Gross Margin at -152.06. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.73.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -62.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -519.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.78. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $870 million, or 56.40% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,618,862, which is approximately 9.896% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,814,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.61 million in LAZR stocks shares; and G2VP I ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $68.79 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 18,183,141 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 13,651,175 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 102,257,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,091,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,097,148 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,627,183 shares during the same period.