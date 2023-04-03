Goldman slashes price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] – find out why.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] traded at a high on 03/31/23, posting a 1.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.93. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Ireland’s Largest Managed Cloud Services Provider, eir evo, Selects HPE GreenLake to Modernize Its Private Cloud.

HPE Platinum Partner to develop its private cloud offering on the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that eir evo, the largest managed cloud services provider in Ireland, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to enhance the cloud services offering for its private cloud platform, Digital Planet. HPE GreenLake will enable Digital Planet to meet increasing demand, accelerate deployment of new services and improve overall customer experience for its private cloud offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15543005 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for HPE stock reached $20.37 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.85M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 15543005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has HPE stock performed recently?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.95. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.18 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.52, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 14.61 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.88. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] managed to generate an average of $14,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 5.70%.

Insider trade positions for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

There are presently around $16,837 million, or 85.40% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,800,164, which is approximately -0.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 131,732,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in HPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.14 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -1.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 58,493,980 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 54,245,550 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 944,176,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,056,916,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,796,227 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 7,220,668 shares during the same period.