For Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] traded at a low on 03/31/23, posting a -0.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.85. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Pan American Silver Completes Acquisition of Yamana Gold.

“This acquisition is transformative for Pan American, significantly increasing the scale of our operations in Latin America where we have been operating for nearly three decades,” said Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pan American. “We expect a material increase in our production of silver and gold, while we continue to provide a preferred way to invest in silver through large silver mineral reserves and growth opportunities, further enhanced by the increase in our market capitalization and trading liquidity. The acquisition is firmly aligned with our strategy of creating value by pursuing attractive growth opportunities, improving operating margins and extending mine life.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 42247634 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yamana Gold Inc. stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.84%.

The market cap for AUY stock reached $5.64 billion, with 960.87 million shares outstanding and 957.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.41M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 42247634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has AUY stock performed recently?

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.73 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.63, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.10 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 8.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] managed to generate an average of $15,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 498.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.