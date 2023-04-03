For Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB], Analyst sees a rise to $1. What next?

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VORB] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.20.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -75.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VORB stock has declined by -88.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.87% and lost -89.19% year-on date.

The market cap for VORB stock reached $114.60 million, with 335.42 million shares outstanding and 67.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, VORB reached a trading volume of 67158644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VORB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VORB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VORB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

VORB stock trade performance evaluation

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -75.00. With this latest performance, VORB shares dropped by -84.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VORB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.47 for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2470, while it was recorded at 0.3729 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6596 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 18.80% of VORB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VORB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,163,811, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 1,352,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in VORB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $35000.0 in VORB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VORB] by around 1,451,870 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 151,053 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,273,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,876,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VORB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,406,785 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 126,148 shares during the same period.