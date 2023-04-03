For IonQ Inc. [IONQ], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] traded at a high on 03/31/23, posting a 21.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.15. The company report on March 30, 2023 that IonQ Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Full Year Results of $11.1 Million in Revenue and $24.5 Million in Bookings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33510175 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IonQ Inc. stands at 12.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.51%.

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $1.02 billion, with 199.14 million shares outstanding and 175.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 33510175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 112.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.02. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 29.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.27 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

Earnings analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $524 million, or 46.50% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,115,608, which is approximately 10.858% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14,614,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.88 million in IONQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $52.78 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly 5.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 8,473,602 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 14,870,573 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 61,817,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,161,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,912,554 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,035,155 shares during the same period.