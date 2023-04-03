For Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL], Analyst sees a rise to $130. What next?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.81% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.62%.

Over the last 12 months, GOOGL stock dropped by -26.92%. The one-year Alphabet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.12. The average equity rating for GOOGL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1294.66 billion, with 6.84 billion shares outstanding and 5.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.14M shares, GOOGL stock reached a trading volume of 36247166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $125.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $120, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on GOOGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

GOOGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares gained by 12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.41, while it was recorded at 101.90 for the last single week of trading, and 101.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alphabet Inc. Fundamentals:

Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

GOOGL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 16.34%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $466,589 million, or 78.60% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 482,277,696, which is approximately 1.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 415,917,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.14 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.1 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly -7.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,892 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 158,162,620 shares. Additionally, 1,744 investors decreased positions by around 180,999,839 shares, while 361 investors held positions by with 4,158,943,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,498,105,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 316 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,567,804 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 11,626,707 shares during the same period.