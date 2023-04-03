First Republic Bank [FRC] moved up 2.19: Why It’s Important

First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] gained 2.19% or 0.3 points to close at $13.99 with a heavy trading volume of 38841158 shares. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Reinforcing Confidence in First Republic Bank.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

$30 Billion in Uninsured Deposits Committed from America’s Largest Banks.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will receive uninsured deposits totaling $30 billion on March 16, 2023 from Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist, and U.S. Bank.

It opened the trading session at $13.75, the shares rose to $14.19 and dropped to $13.3965, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRC points out that the company has recorded -89.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 30.20M shares, FRC reached to a volume of 38841158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Republic Bank [FRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRC shares is $97.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Republic Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for First Republic Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Republic Bank is set at 7.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.91.

Trading performance analysis for FRC stock

First Republic Bank [FRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.19. With this latest performance, FRC shares dropped by -88.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.86 for First Republic Bank [FRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.66, while it was recorded at 13.85 for the last single week of trading, and 127.18 for the last 200 days.

First Republic Bank [FRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Republic Bank [FRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.68. First Republic Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.63.

Return on Total Capital for FRC is now 7.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Republic Bank [FRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.47. Additionally, FRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Republic Bank [FRC] managed to generate an average of $230,833 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Republic Bank [FRC]

There are presently around $2,492 million, or 97.20% of FRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,563,135, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,159,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.1 million in FRC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $143.3 million in FRC stock with ownership of nearly -16.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Republic Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC] by around 19,763,479 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 14,555,966 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 143,776,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,095,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRC stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,922,329 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,390,489 shares during the same period.