Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is 21.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] price surged by 0.85 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Faraday Future Starts Production of the FF 91 Futurist Alliance at its FF ieFactory California.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The FF 91 Futurist is designed to break new boundaries in the ultra-luxury car market delivering a unique and intelligent EV experience with extreme performance technology, and an ultimate user experience.

A sum of 45013993 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 58.16M shares. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares reached a high of $0.359 and dropped to a low of $0.34 until finishing in the latest session at $0.35.

The average equity rating for FFIE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FFIE Stock Performance Analysis:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -30.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.70 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6069, while it was recorded at 0.3530 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2506 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18 million, or 12.50% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,487,985, which is approximately 77.502% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,127,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 million in FFIE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.39 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 82.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 18,898,208 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 23,255,644 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,364,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,518,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,405,290 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 16,549,786 shares during the same period.