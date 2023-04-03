Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Stock trading around $109.66 per share: What’s Next?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] gained 0.16% or 0.17 points to close at $109.66 with a heavy trading volume of 14405045 shares. The company report on March 16, 2023 that ExxonMobil Boosts Fuel Supply with $2 Billion Beaumont Refinery Expansion.

Largest refinery expansion in U.S. since 2012, equivalent to adding a medium-sized refinery.

$2 billion project increases capacity for transportation fuels by 250,000 barrels per day.

It opened the trading session at $109.68, the shares rose to $110.17 and dropped to $109.0499, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XOM points out that the company has recorded 23.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.04M shares, XOM reached to a volume of 14405045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $127.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $120 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $140, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on XOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for XOM stock

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.67, while it was recorded at 108.21 for the last single week of trading, and 102.14 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now 27.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, XOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] managed to generate an average of $899,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 26.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $267,879 million, or 59.80% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 368,671,214, which is approximately -0.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 291,193,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.93 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.48 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -3.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,663 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 92,231,725 shares. Additionally, 1,560 investors decreased positions by around 74,611,005 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 2,275,974,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,442,817,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 406 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,008,215 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 4,342,378 shares during the same period.