CSX Corporation [CSX] stock Downgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $29

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] jumped around 0.44 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.94 at the close of the session, up 1.49%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Commerce Park II – Rail Site Receives CSX Select Site Designation.

Select Sites are development-ready properties along the CSX network for which standard land use considerations and comprehensive due diligence items have been previously addressed. These properties meet the needs of a wide variety of manufacturers, significantly reducing the time required to construct facilities and ultimately bring products to market.

CSX Corporation stock is now -3.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSX Stock saw the intraday high of $29.98 and lowest of $29.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.17, which means current price is +8.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.92M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 11340147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $34.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $38 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.45, while it was recorded at 29.38 for the last single week of trading, and 30.55 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.31. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.05.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 18.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.48. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $185,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 9.13%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $45,752 million, or 76.00% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,039,609, which is approximately -0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 139,053,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 billion in CSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.8 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 675 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 91,314,646 shares. Additionally, 649 investors decreased positions by around 119,303,183 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 1,317,520,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,528,138,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,754,833 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 8,982,026 shares during the same period.