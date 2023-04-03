Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] stock Upgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $50

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] price surged by 2.05 percent to reach at $0.76.

The one-year CMCSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.51. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $43.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $30 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $36, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CMCSA stock. On August 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 60 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.15 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.82, while it was recorded at 36.97 for the last single week of trading, and 36.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 6.40%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $134,277 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,183,025, which is approximately -0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.74% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 327,375,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.41 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.69 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,055 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 145,319,927 shares. Additionally, 1,088 investors decreased positions by around 215,461,743 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 3,181,199,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,541,981,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 260 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,467,306 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 40,055,091 shares during the same period.