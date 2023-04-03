Burford Capital Limited [BUR] moved up 53.19: Why It’s Important

Burford Capital Limited [NYSE: BUR] traded at a high on 03/31/23, posting a 53.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.06. The company report on March 15, 2023 that BURFORD CAPITAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRONG 2022 BUSINESS ACTIVITY.

Burford Capital Limited (“Burford”), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today releases an update on its 2022 business activity. We also discuss in this release the status and timing of Burford’s Annual Report on Form 20-F which will reflect the impact of anticipated modifications to our fair value methodology discussed in more detail below. In addition, we have released a 2022 Business Review which is available at [LSE URL] and on the Burford Capital website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Burford is hosting two conference calls for investors. The first will be today at 5.30pm EDT / 9.30pm GMT and the second will be at 10.00am EDT / 2.00pm GMT tomorrow. Further details are provided at the end of this release.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16355110 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Burford Capital Limited stands at 16.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.95%.

The market cap for BUR stock reached $2.42 billion, with 218.96 million shares outstanding and 195.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 400.24K shares, BUR reached a trading volume of 16355110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Burford Capital Limited [BUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUR shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Burford Capital Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Burford Capital Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burford Capital Limited is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56.

How has BUR stock performed recently?

Burford Capital Limited [BUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.21. With this latest performance, BUR shares gained by 33.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.07 for Burford Capital Limited [BUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.17, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Burford Capital Limited [BUR]

There are presently around $914 million, or 71.45% of BUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BUR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 10,949,785, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 14.22% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 10,308,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.02 million in BUR stocks shares; and CI INVESTMENTS INC., currently with $108.47 million in BUR stock with ownership of nearly -6.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Burford Capital Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Burford Capital Limited [NYSE:BUR] by around 3,564,413 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,351,315 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 75,762,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,678,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BUR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,583,911 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 922,717 shares during the same period.