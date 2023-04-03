BTIG Research lifts Lyft Inc. [LYFT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.27.

Lyft Inc. stock has also loss -6.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYFT stock has declined by -14.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.23% and lost -15.88% year-on date.

The market cap for LYFT stock reached $3.44 billion, with 365.25 million shares outstanding and 317.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.16M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 14776519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $15.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21.25 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on LYFT stock. On February 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 17 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84.

LYFT stock trade performance evaluation

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.08. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.51 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.82, while it was recorded at 9.16 for the last single week of trading, and 13.28 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,804 million, or 83.90% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 52,840,060, which is approximately 2.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,206,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.75 million in LYFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.06 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly -15.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

205 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 58,293,178 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 45,424,697 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 198,781,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,499,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,825,706 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 12,005,151 shares during the same period.