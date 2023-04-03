BlackBerry Limited [BB] Stock trading around $4.56 per share: What’s Next?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.56.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also gained 18.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has inclined by 39.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.00% and gained 39.88% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $2.33 billion, with 578.95 million shares outstanding and 570.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 20598273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.75. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.22 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,237 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 57,923,581, which is approximately 82.602% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.06 million in BB stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $164.05 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -4.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 58,991,142 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 39,607,127 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 172,709,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,308,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,319,857 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 11,813,676 shares during the same period.