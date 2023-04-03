Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] Is Currently 10.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bird Global Inc. [NYSE: BRDS] closed the trading session at $0.28 on 03/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.228, while the highest price level was $0.3204. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Philip Ryan and Philip Evershed Join Bird Board of Directors.

New Directors Bring Decades of Proven Experience, Bolstering Bird Leadership.

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that Philip Ryan, Chairman of Swiss Re America Holding Corp, and Philip Evershed, Managing Partner at PointNorth Capital, have joined the Bird Board of Directors. Mr. Ryan and Mr. Evershed each bring with them a wealth of experience in business and finance, lending their expertise to Bird’s leadership team.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.33 percent and weekly performance of 86.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.57M shares, BRDS reached to a volume of 100949784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRDS shares is $5.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRDS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bird Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bird Global Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

BRDS stock trade performance evaluation

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 86.85. With this latest performance, BRDS shares gained by 45.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.54 for Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1993, while it was recorded at 0.2223 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3359 for the last 200 days.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -104.44 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. Bird Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.63.

Return on Total Capital for BRDS is now -111.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -219.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 330.21. Additionally, BRDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 229.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] managed to generate an average of -$840,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Bird Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53 million, or 62.00% of BRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRDS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 35,568,164, which is approximately 37.019% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; CRAFT VENTURES GP I, LLC, holding 26,948,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.55 million in BRDS stocks shares; and SACKS DAVID O, currently with $7.55 million in BRDS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bird Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Bird Global Inc. [NYSE:BRDS] by around 43,918,194 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,568,590 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 141,388,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,875,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRDS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,420,799 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,790,372 shares during the same period.