Bernstein slashes price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] – find out why.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.58%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Alibaba Reaffirms Commitment to Driving Digital Economy Education Worldwide.

The Alibaba Global Digital Talent (GDT) program last week brought together representatives of its partner educational institutions worldwide in a hybrid conference, reaffirming its commitment to driving digital economy education globally. The first GDT event of its kind since the pandemic outbreak, the conference showcased the latest learnings and achievements of the GDT program in promoting academic exchanges and talent incubation for global digital transformation and inclusive development, while also shining a spotlight on outstanding institutions, lecturers and students in the program’s network.

Open to universities and learning institutions all over the world, GDT is a flagship training program under the electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) initiative pioneered by Alibaba Group, which strives to create equitable access to cross-border trade opportunities for youth, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and women globally. It is also part of Alibaba’s talent incubation endeavor to promote inclusive development in the digital economy.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock dropped by -12.35%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.5. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $273.70 billion, with 2.65 billion shares outstanding and 2.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.26M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 27669203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $144.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.21.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.58. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 13.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.73, while it was recorded at 98.00 for the last single week of trading, and 92.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +35.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.26.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.62. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $294,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 3.24%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,386 million, or 14.70% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 21,580,636, which is approximately -13.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,278,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in BABA stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.43 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -1.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 66,136,181 shares. Additionally, 634 investors decreased positions by around 59,230,016 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 250,307,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,673,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,057,392 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 16,938,249 shares during the same period.