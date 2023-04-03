Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is -82.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.55 during the day while it closed the day at $0.43. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Find Everything You Need for Spring Gatherings and Celebrations at Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY®.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock has also loss -47.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBBY stock has declined by -83.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.10% and lost -82.97% year-on date.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $69.47 million, with 428.10 million shares outstanding and 425.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.38M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 164118911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

BBBY stock trade performance evaluation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.61. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -72.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8421, while it was recorded at 0.6811 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8318 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 54.50% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,332,491, which is approximately 7.373% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,572,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.66 million in BBBY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.36 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 2.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 11,606,217 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 4,657,431 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 37,462,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,726,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,014,138 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,599,585 shares during the same period.