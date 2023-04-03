Barclays lifts Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.71 at the close of the session, down -0.84%.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock is now 15.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KGC Stock saw the intraday high of $4.79 and lowest of $4.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.34, which means current price is +38.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.72M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 13744624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $5.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 45.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.03. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 26.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.15 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.87 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 4.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.34. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $3,253 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 138,887,054, which is approximately -0.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 70,356,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.38 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $212.91 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 62,966,084 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 74,870,817 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 552,758,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 690,595,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,850,369 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 15,361,062 shares during the same period.