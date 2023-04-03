Arrival [ARVL] is -15.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] loss -2.26% on the last trading session, reaching $0.13 price per share at the time.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.13M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 15412300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arrival [ARVL]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for ARVL stock

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.67. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -48.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.28 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2817, while it was recorded at 0.1406 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7494 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.70% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 15,888,300, which is approximately 726.913% of the company’s market cap and around 50.36% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 5,656,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in ARVL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.47 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 119.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 20,207,099 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 41,076,564 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 22,892,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,391,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 728,694 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,847,655 shares during the same period.