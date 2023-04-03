Apple Inc. [AAPL] Stock trading around $164.90 per share: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] price surged by 1.56 percent to reach at $2.54. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 5, 2023.

Entire conference available online for all developers, with a special in-person experience at Apple Park on June 5.

Submissions for the Swift Student Challenge are open now through April 19.

A sum of 68370692 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 68.90M shares. Apple Inc. shares reached a high of $165.00 and dropped to a low of $161.91 until finishing in the latest session at $164.90.

The one-year AAPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.79. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $169.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $175 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $154 to $153, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AAPL stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 170 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 13.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.19 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.46, while it was recorded at 160.79 for the last single week of trading, and 148.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 62.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.45. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $608,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AAPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.13%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,547,878 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,278,250,538, which is approximately 0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,029,208,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.72 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $147.61 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,906 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 270,148,012 shares. Additionally, 2,436 investors decreased positions by around 213,067,258 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 8,903,552,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,386,767,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 330 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,179,095 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 8,914,248 shares during the same period.