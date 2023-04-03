AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] Revenue clocked in at $3.91 billion, up 4.26% YTD: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] traded at a high on 03/31/23, posting a 5.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.47. The company report on March 14, 2023 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Shareholders Approved Share Increase Proposal voting 88% In Favor.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13007291 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at 8.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.19%.

The market cap for APE stock reached $2.60 billion, with 937.94 million shares outstanding and 936.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.89M shares, APE reached a trading volume of 13007291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67.

How has APE stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, APE shares dropped by -11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.31% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9774, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for APE is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, APE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]

There are presently around $1 million, or 22.75% of APE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APE stocks are: TEJARA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 300,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; MEDICI CAPITAL LLC, holding 97,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in APE stocks shares; and PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO, currently with $97000.0 in APE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 402,751 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 563,388 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 491,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 400,531 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 504,213 shares during the same period.