Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $98.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 55785180 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at 3.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.43%.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $157.72 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.75M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 55785180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $97.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $88, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 50.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 21.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.69, while it was recorded at 96.63 for the last single week of trading, and 77.82 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 10.12%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $107,808 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,198,548, which is approximately 1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,838,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.84 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.27 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

821 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 101,413,358 shares. Additionally, 854 investors decreased positions by around 99,520,090 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 899,032,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,099,965,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,880,243 shares, while 188 institutional investors sold positions of 10,318,928 shares during the same period.